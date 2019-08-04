Home

WHEELING - Nancy Cregan, age 89. Beloved mother of Michael Cregan, Beth Ann Tjardes, and the late Patrick Cregan. Loving grandmother of Adam, Daniel, Emily Tjardes, Joseph and Lillian Cregan. Cherished great-grandmother of Allyson, Emmet and Garret Tjardes. Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, August 10th at 10am followed by an 11am Life Celebration Mass at the Addolorata Villa, 555 McHenry Road. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Addolorata Villa. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
