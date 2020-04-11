|
Nancy Darlene Morgan (Earp), age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7th 2020 at Winchester House in Libertyville, IL. Nancy was born to the Morrisons and was adopted and raised by Edna and Forrest Earp. She was born in Peoria IL, raised in Delavan, and then lived in Skokie, Glenview, and last in Libertyville for close to 40 years. Nancy sang with her sisters on the radio and at USO shows during World War II. She was a model in her younger years and participated in many beauty pageants. She was a beautiful singer, a talented artist, enjoyed bowling, being outdoors, and took much pride in her flower gardens. She was a receptionist at Brown Paper Goods in Libertyville/Waukegan IL for over 20 years. She is survived by her sister Julia (Mike) Przybylski, granddaughter Samantha Adamik, great-granddaughters Star and Sierra, granddaughter Angie (Jeremy) Mlenar (five children, three grandchildren), grandson David (Adrienne) Morgan (three children), granddaughter Maria (Jesse) Erickson (four children) and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her former husband Frank Morgan, son Steven Morgan, daughter Michelle Adamik (Morgan) and sister Edna Hinds. Due to covid-19 a private burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National MS Society or a .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 11, 2020