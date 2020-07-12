Nancy Dwyer Lenz, a longtime resident of Glen Ellyn, IL, died after an extended battle with Alzheimer's on Wednesday, June 17 at her residence in Vancouver, WA. She is survived by her three sons; Brian, David and partner, Helen VanCura, and Rick and wife, Tammy; her grandchildren, Rachael and Kelly (David) and Peter and Frances (Brian); her sister, Susan O'Neill and husband, William; and Cathy Lenz (mother of Rachael and Kelly) and Grace Schlitt (mother of Peter and Frances). Nancy was born on January 3, 1937 in Buffalo, NY to Harry Lewis Dwyer and Nedra Flanagan Dwyer. She later moved to Worcester, MA where she graduated high school. Nancy went to Middlebury College and graduated in 1958. While there, she met her future husband Gerald Thomas Lenz. They married in November 1958. After moving around the country (Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut), they settled in Glen Ellyn in 1970. Nancy was a devoted mother and fan of her three sports-driven boys, volunteer in local activities, and avid gardener and tennis player. After divorcing in 1985, Nancy obtained an MS degree in Psychology from George Williams College. She then embarked on a long and rewarding career as a counseling psychologist for Lutheran Social Services. Nancy was an avid traveler. Frequent trips to Colorado, the Pacific Northwest, northern Georgia, and New England kept her actively involved with her sons and family. A month-long trek to China in 1983 and visit to Rio de Janeiro a few years later were also memorable. After 45 years in Glen Ellyn, Nancy moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2015. Many thanks to all who assisted in Nancy's journey, including extended family, her many friends and wonderful caregivers. A memorial gathering is planned for Nancy in the Chicago area at a future date. If desired, contributions can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
) or the Morton Arboretum (www.mortonarb.org
).