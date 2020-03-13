|
|
LAKE ZURICH - Visitation for Nancy E. "Nan" Espenshade, 67, will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Nan will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Deerfield Road, Deerfield, Illinois 60015. She was born November 16, 1952 and passed away, unexpectedly, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Nan was the beloved wife of the Reverend David O. Kyllo; Loving parent of Christina (Jason) Powers and Alicia Pounds; Grandmother to Josephine, Josiah, Anabella, Max, Ace; dear daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (nee Barrows) Espenshade; fond sister of Jean (Don Jones) Espenshade. Also surviving are her loving companions, Maddie and Cooper.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2020