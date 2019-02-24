Daily Herald Obituaries
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
NANCY E. STOGSDILL

NANCY E. STOGSDILL Obituary
Nancy E. Stogsdill, 87, passed away February 21, 2019. Beloved mother of William J. Stogsdill and Suzan B. Joy; loving grandmother of Morgan L. (Timothy) Stogsdill-Albrecht, William J. (Tayler) Stogsdill, Adriana Joy, Rylan Joy, Morgan Joy, Tracy O'Brien, Teryn O'Brien, the late Kelly O'Brien, Kyle O'Brien and Corey O'Brien and great-grandmother of Campbell and Park Albrecht, Charlotte and William Stogsdill, Libby O'Brien, Braxton O'Brien, Brody O'Brien, Hayden O'Brien, Baaiden O'Brien, Reese O'Brien, Dawson O'Brien, Cody Suttles and the late Luke Dial; dear sister of the late Virginia "Ginny" Larson and aunt of Katherine and David Larson. Nancy was the ultimate protector of animals, who worked tirelessly to provide them a voice and with the care the deserved. Visitation Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Road (one block east of Naperville Road), Wheaton, IL 60187. Funeral service Tuesday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Wheaton Cemetery. Donations appreciated to the ASPCA at https://secure.aspca.org/team/nancy-s-memorial-campaign-jhnhcfiw. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
