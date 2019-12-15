|
Nancy E. Thompson, age 91, passed away November 30, 2019, at DuPage Care Center in Wheaton, Illinois. She was born November 20, 1928 in Chicago to Arthur Iver & Eva (Baer) Fellgren. Nancy attended the University of Illinois Navy Pier and Lawrence College in Appleton, Wisconsin where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. On June 9, 1951, Nancy married Herbert William "Bill" Thompson. She was a homemaker for most of her adult life, raising her family in Wheaton. Nancy was a member of the DuPage Art League and Gary United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children William A. (Elizabeth) and Elizabeth "Beth" A. (Jocelyn) Lepage; her grandchildren Margot (Eric) Witzel, Jeanna (Tony) Valentin & Emily Thompson; and her great-grandchildren Lorenzo & Isabelle Valentin. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Bill who died in 2006, her parents, and her two brothers: James & Richard Fellgren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton, Illinois 60187 where a memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Gary United Methodist Church, 224 N. Main St., Wheaton, Illinois 60187. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019