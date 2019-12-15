|
SPRING GROVE - Nancy E. "Zel" Straka, 68, formerly of Waukegan and Johnsburg, died suddenly, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Zel was born in Waukegan on April 25, 1951 to John and Elizabeth (Sharvin) Gerzel (deceased). On Sept. 1, 2006, she married Terry Straka. Zel was a loving wife and mother, who selflessly devoted her life to her family, and friends; especially the four-legged ones. Zel is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Terry; two sons, Erik Leonard, John "J.R." Leonard; former husband, Robert Leonard; sisters, Margie (Ron) Riedel, Gerry (Mike) Kelly; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Girta. Visitation Thursday, Dec. 19, 4-8 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL. Visitation will resume on Friday, at the funeral home, 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. prayers. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church, 2118 Main Street, Spring Grove, IL. Memorials to wagginghearts.org, saveapetil.org or your favorite animal shelter/rescue. Info, www.ThomsonSpringGroveFuneralHome.com or call 815-675-0550.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019