WHEELING - Nancy Elliott (nee Downs), age 68, formerly of Niles. Beloved wife of George Elliott for 29 years. Loving mother of Matthew (Deb) Pitchford and Robert (Jennifer) Pitchford. Cherished stepmother of Graeme and David Elliott. Adored grandmother of Vincent, Austin, Tyler, and Kyle. Loving stepgrandmother of Amanda. Loving sister of Jim (Mary) Downs. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial Visitation Friday from 3-7 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling. A life celebration will follow at 7 pm. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 11, 2019
