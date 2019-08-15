|
SCHAUMBURG - Nancy Formagus (nee Stabile), age 100, beloved wife of the late Joseph; devoted mother of Ann (the late Louis) Manfredi and Marie (Alan) Frediani; cherished grandmother of Susan (Michael) Grubb, Louis (Michele) Manfredi and Joel (Jessica) Frediani and Carla (Mark) Wasniewski; proud great grandmother of Danielle and Kyle Grubb, Karli and Kayla Manfredi, Gianna and Isabella Wasniewski, Olive and Hazel Frediani; dear sister of Pat Ublasi, Rose Stabile, the late Jean Farina, Marge, Joseph, Carl and Phil Stabile; Loving friend of Agostino Unti and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are asked to gather 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Marcelline Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For information 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. Please omit flowers.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019