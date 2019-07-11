|
ST. CHARLES - Nancy G. Knight age 82, passed away July 9, 2019. Loving wife of Herb, dear mother to Tom (Alicia Sams) Knight of Oak Park, IL, two granddaughters; Caroline and Margaret, daughter Sharon (John Hornbaker) Knight of Sonoma, CA, and sister to Frank (Judy) Gordon of Austin, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents Ladd and Agnes Gordon of Kenilworth, IL . Memorial Service will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church 320 Franklin St. Geneva, IL 60134. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 11, 2019