Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
320 Franklin Street
Geneva, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY G. KNIGHT


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY G. KNIGHT Obituary
ST. CHARLES - Nancy G. Knight age 82, passed away July 9, 2019. Loving wife of Herb, dear mother to Tom (Alicia Sams) Knight of Oak Park, IL, two granddaughters; Caroline and Margaret, daughter Sharon (John Hornbaker) Knight of Sonoma, CA, and sister to Frank (Judy) Gordon of Austin, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents Ladd and Agnes Gordon of Kenilworth, IL . Memorial Service will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church 320 Franklin St. Geneva, IL 60134. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Find Value in your own funeral with Pre-Planning. Let Yurs Funeral Home know how we can help.
Download Now