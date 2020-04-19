|
Brookfield, WI - Nancy Grace "Toots" Swaziek, 83, of Arlington Heights, IL, originally from Issaquah, Washington, passed away April 5, 2020. Nancy was the fourth child born into a loving family on April 8, 1936. Her father, Arthur Pendell, was a hard-working / biscuit-baking / blackberry bush-hating mill-hand, mason and farmer. Her mother, Nancy Pendell, was her hometown's head librarian for 30 years and chief defender of her youngest grandchild (who may or may not have accidentally shot a hole through the roof of their farmhouse). Nancy attended Issaquah High School and Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington. After college, she moved to Chicago to work for Northwest Orient Airlines. She met the love of her life while bowling and told her mom, "If I ever see that boy again, I'm gonna marry him." Well, she saw that boy again and married Jim Swaziek on Sept. 16, 1961. She later worked in accounting for Burlington Coat Factory until retirement. She had a lovely singing voice and was part of the Sun City Prairie Singers in Huntley for many years. She was a member of the Baptist faith and enjoyed baking, crafts, puzzles and caring for her pets. She was very proud that she never touched a drop of alcohol, but perhaps she wasn't as innocent as she would lead us to believe. We're pretty sure there's a "Built by Nancy" sign as you enter Las Vegas, as she and her husband would donate to the slot machines of Sin City every year. She was known as "Toots," because as a toddler her sister Jean couldn't quite pronounce how "cute" the new baby was. She also had a knack for fighting off crows with a broomstick if they ever tried to swipe baby birds in her yard. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, James Swaziek; her parents, Arthur and Nancy Pendell; her brother, James Pendell; her sister, Jean Hughes; and a brother-in-law, Robert Lintott. She is survived by her children, Cheri (John) Dreska of Lindenwood, Lucinda (Anthony) Fioretti of Wales, Wisconsin, and Stuart (Shannon) Swaziek of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Peter (Erin) Fioretti, Angela (Justin) Enk, James, Shane and Alexandra Swaziek, Joshua Dreska, Christopher (Jessica) Dreska, Catherine (Ian) O'Connor, Nicholas (Gabrielle) Dreska, Jessica Ackerman, Ashley Ackerman, Sarah, Alexis, David, Ashyley, Caleb and Zachary Dreska; her sister, Virginia Lintott; her sister-in-law, Lila Pendell; her favorite cousin, Audrey Robinson and numerous nieces and nephews. A private burial was held at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in Nancy's name to Brookdale Brookfield Dementia Care, 685 Woelfel Road, Brookfield, WI 53045.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020