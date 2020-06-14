ELGIN - Nancy Hill, age 96, passed away, Jun. 9, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family. Nancy was born in Elgin Sept. 13, 1923 to her loving parents, Walter and De Ette Pratt (Lockmiller). Nancy was raised in Wayne, IL and graduated from Elgin High School, Class of 1941. She rode horses from a young age, at Dunham Woods Riding Club, where she was their longest standing member. She later worked for Swift Premium Ranch in Prescott, AZ, and rode in many rodeos throughout the Southwest. She met her first husband, James E. McManamon while he travelled to Arizona for work as part of his responsibilities as Indiana Attorney General. They married in Nov. 13, 1948 and moved to Indianapolis, where they raised two children together until James passed away in 1954. Nancy and her children moved to Illinois, where she rekindled an old friendship with Edward Hill. They married in 1970, and shared 30 years of marriage until his passing in 2000. When she wasn't riding, Nancy enjoyed golf and entertaining friends and family. She was very sociable and treasured writing letters to keep in touch. Nancy was preceded in death by her husbands; and son-in-law, Jerome Burke. Nancy is survived by her children, Patricia Burke and James E. McManamon, Jr., a.k.a. "Jimmy Mack;" grandchildren, James P. (Jennifer) McManamon and Kathleen M. McManamon; and five great-grandchildren, Chloe Potter, Nora McManamon, Ryleigh McManamon, Tyler Fisher, and Angel Rose McManamon. Visitation will be 5:00p.m. until 9:00p.m., with Prayers at 7:00p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. Rev. Richard Frontjes officiating. Interment will be private at Little Woods Cemetery, St. Charles, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Anderson Animal Shelter, 1000 S. LaFox St., South Elgin, IL 60177 or Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 40 Center St., Elgin IL 60120. Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL, 60120. For more info call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadison.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.