PALATINE - Nancy J. Buenzow (nee Boettcher), a lifelong resident of Palatine, was born on January 20th, 1935 in Arlington Heights and passed away on September 12th, 2020 at the age of 85. After graduating from Arlington High School, she married Donald J. Buenzow on July 23rd, 1955. They went on to raise their family on Warren Avenue in Palatine. Donald and Nancy, lovingly referred to as D&N, enjoyed spending their time travelling the country with their grandchildren in their RV. They also lived in Fort Myers, Florida where Nancy found joy in water aerobics and developing a tan. Nancy is survived by her children, Doug (Mary), David (Julie) and son-in-law, Henry Geisen along with her grandchildren, Lindsay (John), Megan (Scott), Eric, Nick and Hannah and her great-grandchildren, Giovanna, Sienna, John III and Brooklyn. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Buenzow; her daughter, Linda Geisen; and her parents, Irving and Alfrieda Boettcher. An interment burial will follow at a later date.