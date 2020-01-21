Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
NANCY J. SCHMIDT


1960 - 2020
ELGIN - Nancy J. Schmidt, 60, of Elgin, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin. She was born on January 15, 1960 in St. Paul, MN the daughter of Vincent & Joan Hansen. Nancy had many interests including, her grandchildren, gardening and her beloved pets. She is survived by by her husband Michael, her children: Michelle (Quintin) Howard, Tracy Korth and David Korth. Grandchildren: Ava, Noah, Isaiah, Cora, Jonah, Lucah and Lola. Her sister Susan (Trae) Clark. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Vincent D. Hansen Jr. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8 PM. Memorials may be given in her name to the Anderson Animal Shelter in South Elgin or the Animal House Shelter in Huntley. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
