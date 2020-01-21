|
BLOOMINGDALE - Nancy J. Smith, of Bloomingdale since 1991, passed away on December 21, 2019; she previously lived in Elk Grove Village for 36 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald (1989). She was mom to the late Jeffrey (1990) and Mark (Carin) and loving "Nanny" to Kelsey, Patrick (Hayley) and Mackenzie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Delores Hanson and sister, Joyce Scholten. Her cremated remains will be placed with her husband's at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 21, 2020