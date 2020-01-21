Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY J. SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY J. SMITH Obituary
BLOOMINGDALE - Nancy J. Smith, of Bloomingdale since 1991, passed away on December 21, 2019; she previously lived in Elk Grove Village for 36 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald (1989). She was mom to the late Jeffrey (1990) and Mark (Carin) and loving "Nanny" to Kelsey, Patrick (Hayley) and Mackenzie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Delores Hanson and sister, Joyce Scholten. Her cremated remains will be placed with her husband's at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -