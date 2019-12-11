|
Nancy Jane Carlson, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. Born November 21, 1937 in Rochester, NH the oldest of 9 children born to Bernard and Lorraine Lachance. Nancy graduated from Spaulding High School in 1956. Nancy excelled at numerous hobbies. An accomplished cook and seamstress, she loved the ocean, reading, movies, theatre, garage sailing, collecting dolls, and music (especially Elivs!) Known for her creativity, incredible memory, and compassionate spirit, above all Nancy adored her children, grandchildren, and her dogs. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Barbara (Ferris), Carol (Berkley), brother Richey, and son, David Wiza. She is survived by her children Marilee (Ryan Rusiniak), Melissa, grandchildren Kiefer, Marissa, and Makenna (Wald), brothers Paul, Neil, Marc, and BJ, and sister Rose, and many nieces, nephews, and their children. A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at Countryside Church in Palatine, IL at 12:30 p.m. with lunch to follow. Flowers may be sent to 26878 N Oakdale Lane, Mundelein, IL 60060. Donations in Nancy's name may be made to Transitions Hospice of Huntley, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019