Nancy Jane (nee Roeser) Thomas, 78, was born Nov. 30, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, and passed away on September 8, 2020 in Wheaton, Illinois surrounded by her family. Nancy was the daughter of the late Howard John and Dorothy Maria Roeser (nee Waters); wife for 52 years of Robert James Thomas, whom she married on June 15, 1968. She is survived by three daughters and six grandchildren: Kristen (Byrne) Gallagher, Rhys and Ryley; Robyn (Brian) Moreth, James and Andrew; Carolyn (Christopher) Frame, Owen and Molly; two brothers: the late Howard John Roeser, Jr. (Margaret) and David W. Roeser (Dorothy J.); and two sisters: Susanne (Charles) Meyer and Jane (Thomas) Hughes, and 10 nieces and nephews: Michael Roeser (Lisa Middlebrook), Mark (Susan), Marisue Meyer Fasick (Donald), Thomas Meyer (Catherine), Margaret Meyer Schneider (Scott), Elizabeth Meyer McCann (Thomas), Kathryn Hughes Hacias (Brian), Kevin Roeser (Dillon Krenz), Bryan Roeser (Mallory Furlong), Sean Roeser. Nancy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Purdue University with a double major in English and Speech teaching in 1963. She taught for five years in the Palatine High School District before earning a Master of Library Science degree in 1968 from Rosary College (now Dominican University) in River Forest, IL. She was the Assistant Librarian for four years at Glenbard East High School in Lombard until the birth of her first child in 1972. Nancy later worked for the Follett Computer Company using her library skills, and the Addison Public Library as the Adult Services Librarian. In 1981, she was recruited by the College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, Illinois, to coordinate the Library Technical Assistant Program. In 1987, she joined the library staff as full-time faculty. On June 30, 2004, she retired after seventeen years as Professor/Reference Librarian. Nancy was an avid genealogist, researching both her and her husband's family history. She was President of the DuPage County Genealogical Society (DCGS) from 1979 - 1981 and 2009 - 2012. She received the Illinois State Genealogical Society Local Service Award on October 23, 1981 for outstanding service to the DuPage County Genealogical Society. On March 10, 2018, she received the DCGS Founder's Memorial Award for steadfast commitment to the Society. Nancy was also President of the Computer-Assisted Genealogical Group of Northern Illinois (CAGGNI) from 2013 - 2015 and chaired the first GeneaQuest Conference in 2016. Nancy was active in her church as an usher, lector, and flower deliverer. She also led the projects to digitize and create an online catalog for the Trinity Episcopal Church Library holdings and Archives. She and her husband traveled around the world to England, Ireland, Germany, France, South Africa, China, Australia, New Zealand, and many of the other countries in Europe and Asia. Nancy was a longtime resident of Wheaton. A family-only committal service will take place at the Churchyard Columbarium, located at Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 N. West, Wheaton, Illinois. A memorial service celebrating Nancy's life will take place as soon as gatherings are permitted. Further information and online guest book at www.hultgrenfh.com
