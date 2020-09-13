1/1
NANCY JANE (ROESER) THOMAS
1941 - 2020
Nancy Jane (nee Roeser) Thomas, 78, was born Nov. 30, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, and passed away on September 8, 2020 in Wheaton, Illinois surrounded by her family. Nancy was the daughter of the late Howard John and Dorothy Maria Roeser (nee Waters); wife for 52 years of Robert James Thomas, whom she married on June 15, 1968. She is survived by three daughters and six grandchildren: Kristen (Byrne) Gallagher, Rhys and Ryley; Robyn (Brian) Moreth, James and Andrew; Carolyn (Christopher) Frame, Owen and Molly; two brothers: the late Howard John Roeser, Jr. (Margaret) and David W. Roeser (Dorothy J.); and two sisters: Susanne (Charles) Meyer and Jane (Thomas) Hughes, and 10 nieces and nephews: Michael Roeser (Lisa Middlebrook), Mark (Susan), Marisue Meyer Fasick (Donald), Thomas Meyer (Catherine), Margaret Meyer Schneider (Scott), Elizabeth Meyer McCann (Thomas), Kathryn Hughes Hacias (Brian), Kevin Roeser (Dillon Krenz), Bryan Roeser (Mallory Furlong), Sean Roeser. Nancy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Purdue University with a double major in English and Speech teaching in 1963. She taught for five years in the Palatine High School District before earning a Master of Library Science degree in 1968 from Rosary College (now Dominican University) in River Forest, IL. She was the Assistant Librarian for four years at Glenbard East High School in Lombard until the birth of her first child in 1972. Nancy later worked for the Follett Computer Company using her library skills, and the Addison Public Library as the Adult Services Librarian. In 1981, she was recruited by the College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, Illinois, to coordinate the Library Technical Assistant Program. In 1987, she joined the library staff as full-time faculty. On June 30, 2004, she retired after seventeen years as Professor/Reference Librarian. Nancy was an avid genealogist, researching both her and her husband's family history. She was President of the DuPage County Genealogical Society (DCGS) from 1979 - 1981 and 2009 - 2012. She received the Illinois State Genealogical Society Local Service Award on October 23, 1981 for outstanding service to the DuPage County Genealogical Society. On March 10, 2018, she received the DCGS Founder's Memorial Award for steadfast commitment to the Society. Nancy was also President of the Computer-Assisted Genealogical Group of Northern Illinois (CAGGNI) from 2013 - 2015 and chaired the first GeneaQuest Conference in 2016. Nancy was active in her church as an usher, lector, and flower deliverer. She also led the projects to digitize and create an online catalog for the Trinity Episcopal Church Library holdings and Archives. She and her husband traveled around the world to England, Ireland, Germany, France, South Africa, China, Australia, New Zealand, and many of the other countries in Europe and Asia. Nancy was a longtime resident of Wheaton. A family-only committal service will take place at the Churchyard Columbarium, located at Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 N. West, Wheaton, Illinois. A memorial service celebrating Nancy's life will take place as soon as gatherings are permitted. Further information and online guest book at www.hultgrenfh.com or Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hultgren Funeral Home and Cremation Services
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
September 12, 2020
Deepest sympathy as you honor a life well lived and a woman well loved.
Susan Roberts
Friend
September 12, 2020
I so very much enjoyed being a Genealogist with Nancy - she is extra, extra, extra SPECIAL!
Robert Allen
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
Nancy was such a special person -- always kind and generous with her time. We worked together on the DuPage County Genealogical Society's Board and a couple of committees. She will be deeply missed.
Carole Magnuson
Friend
September 11, 2020
I'm sorry to hear about the passing of Nancy. I was on the Board and on several committees in the DuPage Co. Genealogical Society with her. She was a very dedicated member and genealogist, and we will miss her very much.
Bill and Sue Hendron
Friend
September 10, 2020
I enjoyed all the years that Nancy and I worked together on the DuPage County Genealogy Society Board, and various committees. She was a tireless worker and so very willing to share her expertise and experiences. A very lovely lady!
Rita Schneider
Friend
September 10, 2020
Nancy was a wonderful teacher and Librarian. The students and staff loved her at COD. She paved the way for later students and faculty in the LTA Program. I invited her to speak to our Reference class about genealogy sources after she was retired. The students were so impressed with her knowledge and generosity. Nancy touched so many students and will be missed by so many.
Carol Sturz
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Nancy was a wonderful colleague at COD. She entrusted me with several of her classes and I will always remember that generous faith in me. She also appreciated my humor, which was more nuanced than most. You could always depend on her and most of all enjoy her company in discussing classes and other fun, behind the scenes, talk of our work environment. She will be missed.
Isola Metz
Coworker
September 10, 2020
We enjoyed knowing Nancy so much through her and our involvement in the DuPage County Genealogical Society. She was a wonderful President and hard working member. She was a good speaker of Irish genealogy and we often enjoyed hearing about her trips in search of her family history.
Jean and Jerry Gieraltowski
Friend
September 10, 2020
Nancy was a colleague and friend at COD and after retirement at MAC Donald’s coffee! Always had a contribution!
Rita O&#8217;Brien
Friend
September 10, 2020
She was a special lady. Always so friendly and kind. I enjoyed our many conversations. I send my condolences to Bob and her girls. She was so proud of her family.
Kaye Anderson
Friend
September 10, 2020
Rest in peace, Nancy. You will be missed by many. I volunteered beside her (and because of her) at the DuPage County Genealogical Society (DCGS) and at the Computer-Assisted Genealogical Group of Northern Illinois (CAGGNI).
Rose Lehne
Friend
