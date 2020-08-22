ARLINGTON HEIGHTS/DES PLAINES - Nancy Jeane (Hower) Hausler, 68, passed from this life on August 9, 2020. Born in Chicago to Lawrence (Art) and Phyllis Hower, she was a lifelong resident of the northwest suburbs of Arlington Heights and Des Plaines. Predeceased by her sister, Debbie and her husband, Gary Hausler, she was married in 1986. She is survived by her sons, Matthew and Michael Hausler and stepsons, Scot and Jon Hausler, and her sister, Cyndi Hower. Nancy retired to Central Florida in 2018 after nearly twenty years with Peterson Roofing, Inc. in Mount Prospect, where she was office manager and unofficial "mom." With a generous nature and a gentle soul, she made friends easily. You'd want to be on her team for bowling, bridge or pinochle. Her great sense of understated style could be seen in her home, yard and crafts. She worshipped and shared her faith at Northland Church in Longwood, Florida. Annually she looked forward to "the cousins' reunion" with cousins, Jenny Mlincsek, Karen Hower, Carol Barrett, Barb Sadler, Diane Hower, Julia Flachman, Linda Campbell and sister Cyndi. Whether in the mountains or by the sea, the fun was non-stop, the love overflowing and the memories precious. In her memory, please support the great mission of your local Hospice organization.







