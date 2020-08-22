1/
NANCY JEANE (HOWER) HAUSLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS/DES PLAINES - Nancy Jeane (Hower) Hausler, 68, passed from this life on August 9, 2020. Born in Chicago to Lawrence (Art) and Phyllis Hower, she was a lifelong resident of the northwest suburbs of Arlington Heights and Des Plaines. Predeceased by her sister, Debbie and her husband, Gary Hausler, she was married in 1986. She is survived by her sons, Matthew and Michael Hausler and stepsons, Scot and Jon Hausler, and her sister, Cyndi Hower. Nancy retired to Central Florida in 2018 after nearly twenty years with Peterson Roofing, Inc. in Mount Prospect, where she was office manager and unofficial "mom." With a generous nature and a gentle soul, she made friends easily. You'd want to be on her team for bowling, bridge or pinochle. Her great sense of understated style could be seen in her home, yard and crafts. She worshipped and shared her faith at Northland Church in Longwood, Florida. Annually she looked forward to "the cousins' reunion" with cousins, Jenny Mlincsek, Karen Hower, Carol Barrett, Barb Sadler, Diane Hower, Julia Flachman, Linda Campbell and sister Cyndi. Whether in the mountains or by the sea, the fun was non-stop, the love overflowing and the memories precious. In her memory, please support the great mission of your local Hospice organization.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved