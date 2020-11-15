Nancy Joyce Carnes (nee Carstens) passed away peacefully on Sun, Nov 1, 2020 at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD). She was 76 years old. Nancy was born to Dr. H. Paul Carstens and Joyce M. Carstens (nee Stover) on Sept 5, 1944 in Oak Park, IL. She grew up in Arlington Heights, IL. She graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1966 with a B.A. in Liberal Arts, studying anthropology and speech. After college, she became a flight attendant for United Airlines. During her 45 year career, she traveled the world, including doing charter flights for U.S. military troops. Nancy was independent and strong-willed with a sharp mind and generous nature. She was well-read, a critical thinker, and a passionate learner of the sciences and arts. She had a knack for computers, building them and teaching friends how to use them. Her love for animals was widely known, and she greatly cherished her pets. At her request, no funeral or memorial services will be held. She is survived by her children: daughter, Lauren K. Hill, of Incline Village, NV, and her son, Ryan C. Hill and his wife, Lisa (Jungers Hill), of Virginia Beach, VA; as well as by her brother, Dr. Richard S. Carstens of Barrington, IL. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arnold L. Carnes.