HUNTLEY - Nancy Joyce Kruty, 88, died on June 1, 2020. Nancy was born on July 29, 1931 in Chicago to parents Leslie and Julia (nee Nilsson) Baggesen. Nancy was a loving mother and grandmother who cared deeply for her family. She loved to spend time in the garden, paint, and sew. She was especially fond of classical music and dancing, and she loved to watch movies, and travel. Nancy is survived by her children, JoAnne C. Logan-Zamora, Jill C. Snow, Thomas E. Kruty, John Kruty III, and James F. Kruty, her grandchildren, Michael (Camelia) McElroy, Jody A. (Matthew) Meyer, Brian D. Logan, Jamie L. Logan, Rachel E. Kruty, and Neeley Hubbard, her great-grandchildren, Mya K. Zehnder, Julia A. Meyer, Sarah N. Meyer, Laura E. Meyer, Nevaeh J. Logan, Journey S. Logan, Jayden Hubbard, Michelle McElroy, and Michael McElroy. Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet C. Kruty, and her grandson, Brian D. Logan. A private family funeral will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, with interment at Irving Park Cemetery to follow. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
