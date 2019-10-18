Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
NANCY L. HOLM


1959 - 2019
NANCY L. HOLM Obituary
ST. CHARLES - Nancy L. Holm, age 60, passed away on Tuesday. Nancy was born on September 29, 1959 in Melrose Park and was the daughter of the Daniel R. and Roselyn Holm. Nancy was a 20 year resident of St. Charles. For over 35 years, Nancy was a loyal and valued employee of United Airlines where she served as a flight attendant. Survivors include her mother; Roselyn Holm, her sister; Norine (John) Olson and brother; Gregory (Nancy) Holm. Other survivors include her nephew; John (Leeza) Olson, III, and nieces; Jessica Olson, Mary Beth Holm and Margaret Holm, her grand-nephew; John Olson, IV as well as many good and faithful friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her father Daniel. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1-4 PM at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to any animal shelter of your choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com for info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
