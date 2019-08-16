|
|
Nancy L. Hovlid, 84, passed away on Wed. Aug 14, 2019. She was born on Jan. 11, 1935 in Calumet, MI to the late Calvin and Annabelle Ormsby. She loved square dancing, playing cards, cooking for her family, all her TV game shows, and playing Words with Friends with her loved ones. She enjoyed Swedish weave and making blankets for her family and country music. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandma and great grandma. She is survived by her children Kimberly (Carl) Engblom, Bruce (Robin) Hovlid, Bradley (Jody) Hovlid, Kathleen (Lee) Pankiewicz; her grandchildren Kimberly, Rachel, Emily, Kevin, Shawn, Bradley, Ryan, Teresa, Michael, Kayla and Kaitlyn; her 17 great grandchildren and her sister-in-law Rosie Hovlid. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her dog Olivia Little. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence "Pudge" and her parents. Visitation will take place on Saturday Aug. 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Ringa Funeral Home 122 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa, IL. Private cremation will follow.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2019