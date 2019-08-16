Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY HOVLID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY L. HOVLID


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY L. HOVLID Obituary
Nancy L. Hovlid, 84, passed away on Wed. Aug 14, 2019. She was born on Jan. 11, 1935 in Calumet, MI to the late Calvin and Annabelle Ormsby. She loved square dancing, playing cards, cooking for her family, all her TV game shows, and playing Words with Friends with her loved ones. She enjoyed Swedish weave and making blankets for her family and country music. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandma and great grandma. She is survived by her children Kimberly (Carl) Engblom, Bruce (Robin) Hovlid, Bradley (Jody) Hovlid, Kathleen (Lee) Pankiewicz; her grandchildren Kimberly, Rachel, Emily, Kevin, Shawn, Bradley, Ryan, Teresa, Michael, Kayla and Kaitlyn; her 17 great grandchildren and her sister-in-law Rosie Hovlid. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her dog Olivia Little. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence "Pudge" and her parents. Visitation will take place on Saturday Aug. 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Ringa Funeral Home 122 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa, IL. Private cremation will follow.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now