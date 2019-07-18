|
PALATINE - The visitation for Nancy L. Morgan (nee Berlin), 77, a lifelong resident Palatine, will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067. The funeral service will begin Monday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine with the burial following at Randhill Park Cemetery, Arlington Heights. The Reverend David Mercer will officiate. Nancy was born April 16, 1942 in Elgin, Illinois and she passed away July 17, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of Billy G. Morgan; loving mother Gene (Kirsten) Morgan and Sheryl (Richard) Wasik; loving grandmother of Natalie, Jason, Aaron, Stara and Gaare; loving great-grandmother of Aiden and Allison; dear daughter of the late John and Bertha (nee Gaare) Berlin; fond sister of Neil (Merna) Berlin. She was employed by School District 214 for many years. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 18, 2019