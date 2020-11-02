FOX LAKE - Nancy L. Pletcher, 78, a resident of Fox Lake, IL, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry, IL. She was born July 11, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Richard and Suzanne Rehm. Nancy enjoyed playing cards, bocce ball, bingo, and all of the activities at Leisure Village. She loved crafting, puzzles, spending time with her many friends, camping with her husband and Lovin' Oven's cake and frosting. Nancy was a force of nature, despite her health, and will be greatly missed. Nancy is survived by her children, Mary Pletcher and Raymond (Shay) Pletcher; her grandchildren, Kyle Broome, Zachery Broome, Courtney Pletcher, and Marcus Pletcher; and her siblings, William (Judy) Rehm and Katherine (Michael) Majerowicz. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry Pletcher; and her siblings, Walter Rehm, Suzanne Kostencki, and Richard Rehm. A visitation and memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm with the memorial service starting at 12:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. Inurnment will follow at Grant Cemetery in Fox Lake, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Association. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org
.