1/
NANCY L. PLETCHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOX LAKE - Nancy L. Pletcher, 78, a resident of Fox Lake, IL, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry, IL. She was born July 11, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Richard and Suzanne Rehm. Nancy enjoyed playing cards, bocce ball, bingo, and all of the activities at Leisure Village. She loved crafting, puzzles, spending time with her many friends, camping with her husband and Lovin' Oven's cake and frosting. Nancy was a force of nature, despite her health, and will be greatly missed. Nancy is survived by her children, Mary Pletcher and Raymond (Shay) Pletcher; her grandchildren, Kyle Broome, Zachery Broome, Courtney Pletcher, and Marcus Pletcher; and her siblings, William (Judy) Rehm and Katherine (Michael) Majerowicz. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry Pletcher; and her siblings, Walter Rehm, Suzanne Kostencki, and Richard Rehm. A visitation and memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm with the memorial service starting at 12:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. Inurnment will follow at Grant Cemetery in Fox Lake, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Association. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved