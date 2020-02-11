|
SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Nancy Lee Conley (nee Charlette), of Schaumburg for 57 years, will be held Wednesday 3:00 - 9:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Thursday 9:15a.m. to St. Marcelline Church, Mass 10:00a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. Nancy is the beloved wife of 62 years of Jim; loving mother of Maureen Strokosch, Jim (Sally), Eileen (Don) Rosenwinkel, Daniel (Lucy), Michelle (Tim) Helton and the late Kevin; cherished grandmother of 10; proud great-grandmother of 9; dear sister of Gayle (the late Dave) Birdsong and Raymond (JoAnn) Charlette; sister-in-law of Mary Alyce Tully; aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Donations made to Amita Hospice, 2601 Navistar Rd., Bldg. 4, Fl.1, Lisle, IL 60532 or Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or www.parkinson.org. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2020