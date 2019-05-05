BATAVIA - Nancy Lee Hoefs, 78, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Arden Courts of Geneva. Nancy was born on June 15, 1940 in Fort Atkinson, WI, the daughter of the late Pearson and Ruth (nee Mueller) Gebhardt. She was united in marriage to Charles Hoefs on August 22, 1959. Nancy and Chuck were longtime residents of the Tri-City area. Nancy is survived by her children, Kelly (Wayne) Lungren of Aurora, IL. and Steve (Laura) Hoefs of Batavia, IL.; five grandchildren, Kevin (Lauren) Lungren, Kristen (Kyle) Rabideau, Andrew Hoefs, Matthew Hoefs and Nathan Hoefs; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Shari Bienfang. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Chuck on August 30, 2004; and a brother, Gary Gebhardt. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Batavia United Methodist Church, 8 N. Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL 60510. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Nancy's name to Batavia United Methodist Church, or the Batavia Food Pantry. For additional information, please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary