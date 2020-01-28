Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
297 E. Jefferson Ave
Hampshire, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
297 E. Jefferson Ave.
Hampshire, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY SESTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY LEE SESTER


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY LEE SESTER Obituary
HAMPSHIRE - Nancy Lee Sester, 76, passed away Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in her home with her family at her side. She was born March 4, 1943, in Elgin the daughter of Frederick and Doris (Coombs) Holze. Nancy was at 1961 graduate of Hampshire High School and then attended the Elgin School of Beauty Culture. She married Dale J. Sester on Sept. 16, 1961 at the St. Charles Borromeo Church in Hampshire. In 1975 she and Dale became partners in the Block Bros. Grocery in Hampshire and she retired in November of 2018. She was a member of the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and formerly of the Legion of Mary. She enjoyed golf and watching Jeopardy. Surviving is her husband, Dale; two sons, Mark (Sarah), and Kurt (Brenda); grandchildren, Mallory (Mick) Anderson, and Kevin Sester; great-granddaughters, Penelope and Delaney Anderson; a sister, Karen (Ron) Ellett. She is preceded in death by her dad, Fred in 1983; and her mom, Doris in 2001. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Thursday, Jan. 30 at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 297 E. Jefferson Ave., Hampshire. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the St. Charles Borromeo Church in Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to at . The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Info, 847-683-2711 or online www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -