HAMPSHIRE - Nancy Lee Sester, 76, passed away Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020, in her home with her family at her side. She was born March 4, 1943, in Elgin the daughter of Frederick and Doris (Coombs) Holze. Nancy was at 1961 graduate of Hampshire High School and then attended the Elgin School of Beauty Culture. She married Dale J. Sester on Sept. 16, 1961 at the St. Charles Borromeo Church in Hampshire. In 1975 she and Dale became partners in the Block Bros. Grocery in Hampshire and she retired in November of 2018. She was a member of the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and formerly of the Legion of Mary. She enjoyed golf and watching Jeopardy. Surviving is her husband, Dale; two sons, Mark (Sarah), and Kurt (Brenda); grandchildren, Mallory (Mick) Anderson, and Kevin Sester; great-granddaughters, Penelope and Delaney Anderson; a sister, Karen (Ron) Ellett. She is preceded in death by her dad, Fred in 1983; and her mom, Doris in 2001. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Thursday, Jan. 30 at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 297 E. Jefferson Ave., Hampshire. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the St. Charles Borromeo Church in Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to at . The Fredrick Funeral Home in Hampshire is assisting the family. Info, 847-683-2711 or online www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 28, 2020