Nancy Louise (Dorfler) Roberts, 83, died peacefully at home Nov. 9, 2018, in Antioch. Nancy was born on June 9, 1935, in Ivanhoe, IL, to the late Rudolph F. and Ann F. (Delacey) Dorfler. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Edmund Roberts, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by brothers, John Dorfler and James Dorfler, and sisters, Virginia (Dorfler) Walker, Eleanor (Dorfler) Wagner and Dorothy (Dorfler) Kelroy. Nancy retired after 42 years from Pickard China in Antioch, IL. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and never forgetting family members' birthdays. Per Nancy's wishes, no public services will be held.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019