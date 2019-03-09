Daily Herald Obituaries
NANCY M. CHAMBERLIN

NANCY M. CHAMBERLIN Obituary
Nancy M. Chamberlin (nee Stickler), 88, of Elk Grove Village for 51 years. She was born in Constantine, Mi and passed away Mar. 6 at Alexian Bro. Hospital. Nancy was a long time teacher at Grove Jr. High. She was the beloved wife of the late George S. Chamberlin and the late Darol Topp; loving mother of the late Stephen W. Topp, Wayne J. (Lynnette) Topp and step mother of the late George S. Jr and the late Annette Chamberlin; cherished grandmother of Jessica (Max Thompson), Johanna, Jason and Joshua Topp and great grandmother of Killian and Marceline Thompson; dear sister of John (Norma) Stickler and the late Patricia Foltz. Nancy also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held Monday, Mar. 11 at 10am at Elk Grove Presbyterian Church, 600 E. Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Village. Private entombment All Saints Mausoleum - Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Nancy's name to the . For information, call 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
