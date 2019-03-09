|
|
Nancy M. Chamberlin (nee Stickler), 88, of Elk Grove Village for 51 years. She was born in Constantine, Mi and passed away Mar. 6 at Alexian Bro. Hospital. Nancy was a long time teacher at Grove Jr. High. She was the beloved wife of the late George S. Chamberlin and the late Darol Topp; loving mother of the late Stephen W. Topp, Wayne J. (Lynnette) Topp and step mother of the late George S. Jr and the late Annette Chamberlin; cherished grandmother of Jessica (Max Thompson), Johanna, Jason and Joshua Topp and great grandmother of Killian and Marceline Thompson; dear sister of John (Norma) Stickler and the late Patricia Foltz. Nancy also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held Monday, Mar. 11 at 10am at Elk Grove Presbyterian Church, 600 E. Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Village. Private entombment All Saints Mausoleum - Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Nancy's name to the . For information, call 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2019