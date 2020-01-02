|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Nancy Marston was born on March 4, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to Bill and Mary (nee Cassel) Bogan. She passed away peacefully in the company of her family on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, devout Catholic and lifelong church volunteer. She attended Loretta Heights College in Denver and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in nursing. Working in the healthcare profession in a variety of roles, she helped care for others as a nurse, consultant, home-health provider and director. She was beloved by many neighbors, friends and family members. She cherished spending time with her 5 children and 10 grandchildren. Nancy is survived by children, Emily Marston, Bernard (Shelly) Marston, Thomas (Sue DeWald) Marston, Peggy (Sean) Hayes, and Michael (Tiffany) Marston; her grandchildren, Mary, Matthew, Allie, Chloe, Andrew and Alexa Marston, Kate, Meghan, Connor, and Molly Hayes; her sister, Mary Ellen (Charlie) Miller; her sister-in-law, Cindy Bogan; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jack Bogan. Visitation from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Prayers 9:15 am, Monday, January 6, 2020 at the funeral home proceeding to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois for Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment All Saints, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020