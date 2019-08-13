Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
649 East Madison Street
Batavia, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY BREU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY PENNINGTON JACOBS BREU


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY PENNINGTON JACOBS BREU Obituary
Nancy Pennington Jacobs Breu, loving wife and mother, passed away on Saturday August 3 in St. Charles, IL at the age of 83. She was born on February 23, 1936, in Cleveland, OH to Louis and Wilma (Allen) Pennington. She grew up near Champaign, IL. She married Kenneth S. Jacobs (deceased) on June 9, 1956. Together, they had five children: Jennifer Jacobs, Jeffrey Jacobs (Judith), John Jacobs (deceased), Mary Ralston (Michael), and Aimee Jacobs. Nancy lived in Villa Park, IL for most of her life. She worked at Rotec Industries for 20 years, involved in the design and construction of China's Three Gorges Dam. Nancy had an unmatched enthusiasm for life, for reading, and learning. She loved the great outdoors and was an avid traveler, hiker, and camper. Nancy married Robert Breu (deceased) on March 10, 2001, and resided in St. Charles, IL. She is survived by eight grandchildren: Sarah, Jeremiah, J. Daniel, Matthias, Bethany, Mitchell, Blake, and Shelby. Additionally, she is survived by nine great-grandchildren and very close cousins. Services will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 1:30 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 649 East Madison Street, Batavia, IL 60510.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.