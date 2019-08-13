|
Nancy Pennington Jacobs Breu, loving wife and mother, passed away on Saturday August 3 in St. Charles, IL at the age of 83. She was born on February 23, 1936, in Cleveland, OH to Louis and Wilma (Allen) Pennington. She grew up near Champaign, IL. She married Kenneth S. Jacobs (deceased) on June 9, 1956. Together, they had five children: Jennifer Jacobs, Jeffrey Jacobs (Judith), John Jacobs (deceased), Mary Ralston (Michael), and Aimee Jacobs. Nancy lived in Villa Park, IL for most of her life. She worked at Rotec Industries for 20 years, involved in the design and construction of China's Three Gorges Dam. Nancy had an unmatched enthusiasm for life, for reading, and learning. She loved the great outdoors and was an avid traveler, hiker, and camper. Nancy married Robert Breu (deceased) on March 10, 2001, and resided in St. Charles, IL. She is survived by eight grandchildren: Sarah, Jeremiah, J. Daniel, Matthias, Bethany, Mitchell, Blake, and Shelby. Additionally, she is survived by nine great-grandchildren and very close cousins. Services will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 1:30 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 649 East Madison Street, Batavia, IL 60510.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2019