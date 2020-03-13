|
Nancy Rawleigh, nee Sullivan, age 87, of Omaha, NE, formerly of Arlington Heights, passed away March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James S. Rawleigh. Loving mother of Steven (Teresa) and Mark (Lori). Cherished grandmother of Michelle (Erik) Krueger, Alyssa (Joseph) Sabatino, Ryan, Rachel (fiance Jacob Vega) Rawleigh. Fond aunt of many. Preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Olive Sullivan. Visitation Monday, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Edna Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nancy's name may be made to St. Croix Hospice, www.stcroixhospice.com Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2020