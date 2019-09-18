|
|
Nancy Ruth (Penn) Tiller, 91 died peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Nancy was born in Roanoke, VA on June 17, 1928 to Samuel Penn and Estelle Stanley Penn. Nancy graduated from James Madison University in 1950. After graduation, she worked for DuPont in Wilmington, DE. After DuPont, she was a hospital based Nutritional Specialist in Elgin, IL, and Rutherfordton, NC. She was a past president of the Fox Valley Music Association, active member of The Searchers as well as several churches. Nancy and Charles enjoyed retirement in Waynesville, NC until Charles' death, where then Nancy moved to Austin, TX to be closer to family. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles, and her brother, Randolph Penn (Elizabeth). She is survived by her sister, Mary Lee Penn Bennett Van Winckel Garvin, two sons, Randy (Victoria) and S.M. Ritchie (Julie); and a daughter, Suzanne Tiller Pence (Stephen); grandchildren, Caitlin Tiller McCready (Todd), Christine Tiller Hammer (Dan), Max (Fayth), Sam, Sara, Alexander, Clark, and Megan; and great-grandchildren, Hailey, Jackson, David, Zoey, and Mackenzie. Nancy was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, faithful friend, gracious hostess and true follower of Christ. She will be dearly missed by all. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, VA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Long's Chapel UMC, Folkmoot or a charity of your choosing. Long's Chapel UMC, 175 Old Clyde Road, Waynesville, NC 28785, 828-456-3993; Folkmoot, 112 Virginia Avenue, Waynesville, NC 28785, 828-452-2997. Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, VA. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 18, 2019