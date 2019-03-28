Daily Herald Obituaries
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
NANCY S. NOBLE


1945 - 2019
NANCY S. NOBLE Obituary
ST. CHARLES - Nancy S. Noble, age 73, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital, Geneva. She was born April 6, 1945. The daughter of the late Carl and Mavis Strobach. Nancy was a small business owner. She enjoyed Custom card making and Paper Crafting. But her real joy was her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters Kim (Mark) Lynch of Elgin, Anne Noble (David Connally) of St. Louis, her son Dan (Christine) Noble of St. Louis. Six grandchildren, Erik, Ben, Faith, Kyle, Norah, and Rachael, Also her brother, Greg Strobach of Denver, Colorado. Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday from 3 to 5:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State St. (Route 38), Geneva. Contributions may be made to Association for Individual Development (AID). To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, Geneva, 630-232-7337.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
