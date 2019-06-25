HUNTLEY - Nancy Serrani, 92, died peacefully, June 22, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 9:00am until the 10:00am Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Regina Cassetta Scholarship Fund or St. Mary School in Dixon, Illinois. Nancy was born March 24, 1927 the daughter of Nicholas and Rose Cassetta. On June 25, 1950 she married Nicholas Serrani. Nancy was a beloved and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She shared her time and talent with her church and her community as an ever ready and hard working volunteer. She was a life time trustee of Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond, IN. Her warm and welcoming home was filled with laughter, good food and her trademark Pizzelles. She is survived by her husband, Nick, her daughters, Carol (Mark) Anderson, Jean (Steve) Spohn and Christine (Mark) Carlascio, by her grandchildren: Lindsey (Leonard), Matthew (Tara), Katharine, Lauren, Tia (Kelly), Nicholas (Amanda), Tessa and Isabella, great-grandchildren, Jack, Bennett, Luke, Nathan, Harry, Marion, Simon and Francesca. She is also survived by her sister, Regina Cassetta and brothers, Nicholas (Judy) Cassetta, sister-in-law, Jean Cassetta and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Antoinette and brothers, Frank and Anthony. The family of Nancy would like to extend a special thank you to JourneyCare Hospice for the care and kindness that they showed. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary