Nancy T. O'Connor ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Nancy Teresa O'Connor, born in Chicago, Illinois, but lifelong resident of Elk Grove Village, passed away April 29, 2019, at 61 years of age. The granddaughter of immigrants from Ireland, passing through Ellis Island prior to arriving in Chicago, on her mother's side, coupled with 3rd and 2nd generation Irish on her father's side, enabled Nancy to seek, receive & take pride in having duel citizenship with Ireland. Her career achievements capitulated Nancy to the Director of Human Resources at Motor Coach Industries International, (MCI), where she served faithfully for 20 years. Nancy was Chicago's most vehement Sox fan, relishing their 2005 World Series win, and never wavering regardless of game or season. Nancy's dedication to serving others was apparent to all those that surrounded her, as she served endlessly, and was personally felt. However, she was also a volunteer to charities through the years including as a Casa volunteer, being an advocate for children; Literacy Volunteers, assisting adults to read; the William R. Neville Foundation, donations to help an inner-city high school thrive; and participation in other programs. Nancy lived her life for others. She was the beloved daughter of Daniel & Catherine O'Connor, one of their 10 children, and survived by her nine siblings: Kathleen Miller, Mary Walsh, Joan Means, Daniel O'Connor, Jr., John O'Connor, Patrick O'Connor, Gerald O'Connor, Peter O'Connor, and Nora O'Connor-Brady. Nancy is also survived by the following 15 nieces and nephews: David, Daniel, Gregory, Christopher, Kevin, Catherine, Haley, Danny, Genevieve, Catherine, John Patrick, Britta, Chloe, Doc, & Erin. Continuing (and deliberately nameless), seven grandnieces & nephews, and was a dear friend of the Thomson family and many others. Please note there will be no formal services per the request of the deceased, and in lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made in her name, to White Sox Charities. Payment can be made to White Sox Charities, 333 West 35th Street, Chicago, IL 60616.