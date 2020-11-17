HANOVER PARK - Napoleon B. Urgena, Sr., age 91. Beloved husband of the late Milagros Urgena. Loving father of Nelson, Napoleon Jr. (Edita), the late Maribel, and Mary Ann (Doug). Loving grandfather of Anthony (Jonelle), Christiane (Long), Zachary (Mariel), Timothy, Quinn and Casey. Loving great-grandfather of Jason Urgena. Son of Adriano and Teofila Urgena. Dear brother of Lydia Camanga, Adriano Urgena, Percival Urgena, the late Cynthia Villaluz, Adoracion Suarez, Regino Urgena, and the late Chris Urgena. Napoleon was a high school history and Filipino language teacher in the Philippines before coming to Chicago in 1968. He retired from First Chicago's International Investigations Department after 23 years. He moved from Chicago to Hanover Park to enjoy retirement and to be closer with family. He was loved and popular as a teacher by his students. He is remembered by his positive attitude, his humor, and his gift of storytelling. He was a devoted husband and father. He was a loving caregiver to his wife, Mila. He will be missed by family and extended family that he formed close relationships with. Open visitation Friday, November 20, from 2 to 8 PM and on Saturday, November 21 from 9 to 10 AM. Eulogy from 10 to 11:30 AM followed by a funeral service on Saturday, at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf, Schaumburg, IL. Interment at 1:30 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL. Funeral information, 847-882-5580.