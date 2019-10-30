Home

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ansgar Church
Hanover Park, IL
Naqi J. "Nick" Tereza, age 83, formerly of Hanover Park, IL, died peacefully in his home in Mesa, AZ on October 22, 2019. He is survived by his second wife, Rosalita Bejona Tereza and his sons, Vince (Tracy), Michael and Frank (Jenny) Tereza and his daughter, Suzanne (Eddie) King. He is also survived by several siblings, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy, his daughter, Sherine, his parents and other siblings. Funeral services will take place at St. Ansgar Church in Hanover Park, IL on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12 pm. Burial services will be private for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aegis Hospice, 7227 E Baseline Road, Suite 129, Mesa, AZ 85209.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
