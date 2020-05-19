|
Neal Edward Zimowsk, 63, born May 2nd, 1957 ended his journey and courageous battle with cancer on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was home in Libertyville with those that loved him dearly when he passed on. He was a warm, caring and generous man who brought smiles and laughter to so many lives that he touched. He knew just how precious life was with his struggle and often tried to pay it forward to others. He loved his family and his so many dear friends. He was hard working and had a long career as Produce Manager for Jewel grocery stores. He loved to fish and the peace and solitude of the water. He was born a Chicago Northsider, was a diehard Cub fan and waved his flag proudly. He was a creative and talented man and shared his passion of creating wonderful things out of wood, as did his father, and shared his creations with all he knew. Neal is survived and loved by his soulmate in this world, Roxanne Fiedor that cared for him until the end. His children, daughter Megan (Grove), husband, Josh and their 4 children, son, Nicholas Zimowsk, wife, Ronnie, and their two children and youngest son, Brian Zimowsk , that followed in his father's footsteps with his career at Jewel grocery stores. Also survived by his siblings, sisters, Edene Zimowsk, Ellen (Riggs) and husband, Tom, sister, Tina (Tobias-Scharf) who found in him not just a brother but a best friend and her husband, Rob Scharf who gained a brother in their years together, and his youngest sister, Carla Zimowsk, along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward M Zimowsk and his mother, Patricia M. (Hottinger). Neal had chosen as his final resting to be cremated. At this challenging time we are all facing there will be no public services at this time, but rather we will be planning a Celebration of Neal's Life in the months to come when we can all safely gather as a group and celebrate his life, our love for him and to share our memories. We will notify directly for this celebration. Donations can be made in Neal's name to .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2020