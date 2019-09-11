Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
NEAL T. WINGEN


1964 - 2019
NEAL T. WINGEN Obituary
INVERNESS - Neal T. Wingen was born on December 12, 1964 in Hammond, Indiana to Dale and Carol (nee Beschnett) Wingen. Neal married Abby Sporer on October 5, 1990 in Kauai, Hawaii. He died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights. Neal is survived by his wife, Abby; his sons, Sam N., Tommy J., and Matthew K. Wingen; his mother, Carol; his siblings Craig A. (Mary Ellen) Wingen, and Jayne C. (Michael) Harvey; and many nieces and nephews, and one grandnephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Dale. Memorial Service 11:00 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Family will receive guests from 9:00 am until time of Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given at https://www.gofundme.com/f/wingen-family-fund. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
