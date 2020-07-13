1/
NEHMER$FRANK E. NEHMER
1926 - 2020
MUNDELEIN - Frank E. Nehmer died peacefully on July 10, 2020. His wife Doris (nee Lanum) was at his side. Frank and Doris were married for 70 years. Frank and Doris met when they were students at Libertyville High School. Frank served in the United States Air Force after high school, and later earned college degrees from Lake Forest College and Roosevelt University. Frank is survived by Doris and their five children: Beth Giglio, Warren (Lynette) Nehmer, Robert Nehmer, Gary (Marion) Nehmer, and Ken Nehmer. Frank and Doris are blessed with 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Born on May 26, 1926, in Prairie View, Illinois, Frank was a lifelong resident of Lake County. He and Doris lived in Mundelein for most of their married life. He was a retired educator, working for the majority of his career as an administrator at Lake Bluff Schools (District 65). Frank was also a longtime member of the Community Protestant Church in Mundelein. Frank loved his family, gardening, and hiking with Doris in Lake County Forest Preserves. After he retired, Frank became an avid weaver of rugs and other projects, using a loom he had inherited from his mother. He also enjoyed woodcarving and setting up train sets-to the delight of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services for Frank Nehmer are bn Thursday, July 16, at Kristan Funeral Home in Mundelein. Visitation is 9:00-11:00 a.m., with a service at 11:00 a.m. Frank will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves. For information call (847) 566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com .




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
JUL
16
Service
11:00 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
