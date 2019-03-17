Neil Robert Bailey, age 61, of Marquette, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Neil was born on January 13, 1958 in Chicago, IL, the son of Norman and Marjorie (Glade) Bailey. He was united in marriage to Donna Bloedorn on December 18, 1994 in Poplar Grove, IL. A diehard Chicago Bears and Cubs fan, Neil also enjoyed golfing and walking his faithful dog, Zoe. Neil is survived by his wife, Donna of Marquette; children, Robert Bailey of Florida; Don (Sherry) Blazer of Belvidere, IL and Derek (Jamie) Blazer of Cape Coral, FL; grandchildren, Leah Blazer, Zack Blazer, Kiel Schmieding and Kali Schmieding; great-grandchild, Braylin Niffen; mother, Marjorie Bailey; siblings, John (Diane) Bailey, Sandy (Ronald) Bickel and Susan (Kevin) Ailes; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Ronald and other relatives. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 181 S. Main St., Markesan, WI, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Markesan is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary