NAPERVILLE - Neil Henry Shalin, age 76, died peacefully at his home on Sept. 26, 2020, due to complications from a stroke suffered in late May. After several months at a rehab facility with extremely limited family contact because of COVID-19 precautions, Neil spent his final two weeks surrounded by his wife, two children and their spouses and his beloved five grandsons. Neil is survived by his wife of 50 years Bonnie (Goros), children, Dan (Marnie) of Evanston and Joanna Mattia (Terry) of LaGrange Park and his grandchildren, Aaron and Kyle Shalin and Luke, Shay and Casey Mattia. Also surviving are his brothers Steve of Columbus, Tex. and Mike of Wrentham, Mass., Neil was preceded in death by parents Sidney and Ronnie Shalin. Neil spent 28 years working in public relations for MetLife, serving as an editor, speechwriter, spokesperson and the Midwest Director of Public Affairs. He began in the company's headquarters in his native New York City before being transferred to the Great Lakes Head Office in Aurora in 1979. After retiring in 1999, Neil became a sportswriter for local newspapers the Daily Herald and the Naperville Sun. He also published multiple baseball books, including 2002's "Out by a Step: The 100 Best Players Not in the Baseball Hall of Fame," which he co-authored with his brother Mike, a sportswriter in Boston. Neil was a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Naperville, serving as the Sergeant-at-Arms and valuing his position on the club's scholarship committee. Born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens, Neil's early working years were filled with an eclectic mix of experiences. He spent time as the public address announcer and PR man for Roller Derby, was a reporter for the Long Island Press, worked for the American Basketball Association's New York Nets and was a college scout for the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. He also worked for New York PR agency Jay DeBow & Partners. Intelligent, funny, a great writer and storyteller, Neil had an uncanny memory and an encyclopedic knowledge of and passion for so many topics: sports, movies, music, television shows, Broadway, history, politics, civil rights. But Neil's greatest accomplishments were his roles as husband, father and grandfather. He and Bonnie celebrated 50 years of marriage this past March. He coached many youth sports teams and was a mentor, study partner, quizmaster, bedtime singer, editor and sounding board for his children. Over the past 12 years, Neil cherished every minute of being a grandfather. After being separated from his five grandsons during the most difficult of summers, Paca Neil's final weeks were spent with the boys close by his side. Contributions in Neil's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to a charity of your choice
. The family will post details about virtual and in-person memorials on social media.