NEITA C. JOHNSON

NEITA C. JOHNSON Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Neita C. Johnson, 92, of Arlington Heights, formerly of Mt. Prospect, passed away Feb. 27, 2020. She was born Feb. 22, 1928, in Oak Park. She is survived by her sons, James (Elaine), Don (Ellen) and Larry (Deb); grandchildren, Dane (Beth Vogt) and Jordan (Andrea Milionis) Rankin, Caitlin, Lindsay, Lauren and Alex Johnson; great-grandchildren, Maya, Tessa, Althea, Orlando, and Felix. Preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, David; her parents, Willis and Eva Cluck and brother, Don Cluck. She was an Administrative Assistant in District 214 for over 20 years. A Memorial Service is pending at First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights,1903 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Church.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
