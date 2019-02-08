|
LAKE BARRINGTON - Nela "Nelly" Kreidich was born May 18, 1926 in Russia to Maxim and Akulina Zunayeva. She died February 6, 2019 at Advocate Good Shephard Hospital in Barrington. Nela is survived by her children John Jr. (Karen) Kreidich, Lida (Brian Ducko) Kreidich, and Nina (Scott) Haselhorst; her grandchildren, Nila (Corey) Hines, Ian (Kelly) Kreidich, Alek (Paulina) Haselhorst, Sean Ducko, Derek Haselhorst, and Paul Ducko; her great grandchildren Sula Hines, James Hines and Max Haselhorst. Nela is preceded in death by her husband John Kreidich; her siblings and by her parents. Funeral and interment services are private. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2019