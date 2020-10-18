Nellie Debildt, 86, of Chesterton, Indiana died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center. Nellie, formerly a long-time resident of Wheeling, Illinois, resided at Symphony of Chesterton after moving four years ago to be closer to family and friends. She was active there in gardening and enjoyed many social activities with her fellow residents including greeting many of them each morning as she delivered the daily newspapers. Nellie was a beloved member of the Chesterton United Methodist Church. A talented baker, her butter cookies and peach bread were much in demand at their holiday sale. She also enjoyed many wonderful excursions with fellow members of the Red Hat group, the ComHatibelles. Nellie was a committed participant in twice weekly water exercise and strove to get 10,000 steps a day, as long as her health permitted. Nellie graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago and the Wesley School of Nursing (Northwestern University). As a Registered Nurse, she retired from a long career at Illinois Bell in their health department. An avid traveler, she toured the world with family and friends returning many times to visit with relatives in Holland. Nellie maintained close ties with her childhood friends and with friends at Kingswood United Methodist Church in Buffalo Grove Illinois where she was a long-time member before moving to northwest Indiana. She never married but was an adored "Nana" and Aunt to many. She loved surprises, chocolate (especially Snickers), the Cubs and wherever she went laughter was sure to follow. She is survived by many grieving friends who will cherish her memory, especially her very dear cousin Carol Ruzic of Beverly Shores Indiana and her cousins in Holland, the Boersma and DeBildt families. No Memorial service is planned at this time. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Chesterton United Methodist Church, 434 S. Second Street, Chesterton, IN 46304 or Kingswood United Methodist Church, 401 West Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove, Illinois 60089.







