|
|
Nelly Platt, age 48, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in her home. Nelly Gene Platt was born on July 20, 1971 in Park Ridge, IL, the daughter of Eugene and Heide (Oergel) Sidorewicz. She was raised in Mt. Prospect, IL where she helped run her family's bakery. She attended Prospect High School for her teenage years and graduated as an Honor Student from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1993, with a Bachelors Degree of Business Administration-Marketing. Nelly later gave birth to her first two children, Adelle and Ethan. Several years later, Nelly moved to Wisconsin Dells and married Mark Platt on December 17, 2011. She then gave birth to her third child, Mark II. Nelly worked as a Special Education Teaching Assistant at Spring Hill Elementary and Middle School and quickly graduated to be the School District of Wisconsin Dells Pupil Services and Special Education Administrative Assistant. For enjoyment, Nelly was experienced in both snow skiing and water skiing. Her travels also led her to love scuba diving. She was very skilled in cooking and enjoyed decorating her home for the holidays with her family. Nelly is survived by her mother, Heide Oergel of Wisconsin Dells, WI; husband, Mark Platt of Wisconsin Dells, WI; daughter, Adelle Gutzmer of Mt. Prospect, IL; sons, Ethan Gutzmer and Mark Platt II, both of Wisconsin Dells WI; sister, Ivy (Dean) Solberg of Lakewood, IL; niece and nephew, Haley and Reid Solberg, both of Lakewood, IL. She was preceded in death by her father. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Immediately following, a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Trapper's Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, visit pichafuneralhome.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 9, 2019