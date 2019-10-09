Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Palatine
2380 Hicks Road
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 963-0215
For more information about
NERINA ZANICHELLI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
794 Pearson
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
794 Pearson
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NERINA ZANICHELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NERINA (DIVA) ZANICHELLI


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NERINA (DIVA) ZANICHELLI Obituary
On the Feast Day of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Monday, October 7, 2019, Nerina (Diva) Zanichelli passed away surrounded by her family. She was born August 24, 1924 in Italy. She moved to the US in 1969 along with her husband and two daughters. She was the loving Mamma to Lucia (Steve) Young and Gianna Jane Folmer. Adoring Nonna to Elisa Hartwell Young (John) and Anthony Folmer. Great-grandmother of Ember Hartwell Young. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, her two brothers and her loving husband, Wolmer. She is also survived by her nephews, Aldo (Ruth) Mazzoni and their family, Ronald Mazzoni, Pietro (Karleen) Galassi, Battista (Leija) Galassi, Giulios (Mary Ann) Galassi and their family and Roger Galassi. Diva was very blessed with a circle of dear friends that enriched her life until her passing. Also she was blessed to have been cared for by her loving niece, Mary Ann Galassi, which not only brought her joy but shared in her deep faith. Diva, as everyone knew her, was an avid reader of Italian novels thanks to her Italian family Rosanna, Tamara and Bruno. She was a great cook, a devoted member of St. Mary's Church and Altar Rosary, a gardener and a loving and caring friend to many. All will dearly miss her. A Rosary will begin at 10:00 am Friday, October 11, 2019 and a Mass will follow at St. Mary's Church, 794 Pearson, Des Plaines, IL 60016 at 10:30 am. She will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to St. Mary's Church, Des Plaines.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NERINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now