On the Feast Day of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Monday, October 7, 2019, Nerina (Diva) Zanichelli passed away surrounded by her family. She was born August 24, 1924 in Italy. She moved to the US in 1969 along with her husband and two daughters. She was the loving Mamma to Lucia (Steve) Young and Gianna Jane Folmer. Adoring Nonna to Elisa Hartwell Young (John) and Anthony Folmer. Great-grandmother of Ember Hartwell Young. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, her two brothers and her loving husband, Wolmer. She is also survived by her nephews, Aldo (Ruth) Mazzoni and their family, Ronald Mazzoni, Pietro (Karleen) Galassi, Battista (Leija) Galassi, Giulios (Mary Ann) Galassi and their family and Roger Galassi. Diva was very blessed with a circle of dear friends that enriched her life until her passing. Also she was blessed to have been cared for by her loving niece, Mary Ann Galassi, which not only brought her joy but shared in her deep faith. Diva, as everyone knew her, was an avid reader of Italian novels thanks to her Italian family Rosanna, Tamara and Bruno. She was a great cook, a devoted member of St. Mary's Church and Altar Rosary, a gardener and a loving and caring friend to many. All will dearly miss her. A Rosary will begin at 10:00 am Friday, October 11, 2019 and a Mass will follow at St. Mary's Church, 794 Pearson, Des Plaines, IL 60016 at 10:30 am. She will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to St. Mary's Church, Des Plaines.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019