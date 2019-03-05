DES PLAINES - Nicholas A. De Sario was born on December 31, 1926 in Chicago to Nicola and Mary (nee Capezio) De Sario. He died Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Des Plaines. Mr. De Sario worked as a truck driver for the Chicago Daily News and the City of Chicago. He was a member of St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. Nicholas was a lifelong Chicago sports' teams fan. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and was loved by all. Nicholas is survived by his children, Nicholas (Theresa) De Sario, Marilyn (Joseph) Kampf, Patrick (Teri) De Sario and Dennis De Sario; grandchildren, Kimberly Kampf, Jason (Amanda) Kampf, Nicholas (Molly) De Sario, Jr., Joseph (Amy) De Sario, Joseph De Sario and John De Sario; six great-grandchildren; nieces, Judy (Tom) Cerone and Kristine De Sario Sheehan and many other loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Madeline (nee Bonta); his parents; and six siblings. Visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Visitation 9:00 am, Friday, March 8, 2019 until the 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Misericordia, Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660-1017 or Salute, Inc., P.O. Box 2663, Palatine, IL 60078-2663. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary