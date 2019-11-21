|
|
Nicholas "Nick" Grasso, 76, passed away on Monday, November 19, 2019 after a 5- year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Nick was born on September 3, 1943 in Newark, New Jersey to Victor and Dorothy, nee Lucarella, Grasso. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Dianna, nee Lewis, Grasso and three adoring children, Stephanie (Rich) Fike, Matthew (Colleen) Grasso, and Jason Grasso. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Christopher, Alexa, Amber, Jesse and Florence. He is also survived by his brothers, Vic (Linda) of New Jersey and Gerry (Michelle) of Florida. Nick was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved grandmother, Rose Lucarella. Nick graduated from Newark College of Engineering (New Jersey Institute of Technology) in 1965 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation, he entered service in the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Captain. After completing his service, he went to work for American National Can Company in San Francisco, California. It was in California that Nick and Dianna met and eventually married in 1972. Nick's career moved his family from San Francisco to Syracuse, NY, then to Ft. Worth, TX, next to Waldwick, NJ, finally settling in Palatine for the last 32 years. He ended his career with a Master's Degree in Project Management. He retired, after many company buyouts and name changes, from Rexam International Packaging. Nick was a devoted and loving family man. He coached his son's soccer teams, attended wrestling matches and gymnastics meets. He also served Palatine as a volunteer with the Emergency Management Team. Visitation will be held at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine, IL on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 pm. There will be a short visitation on Saturday, November 23, from 9:00-10:00 am followed by a service at 10am. Interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine, IL 60067. Information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 21, 2019